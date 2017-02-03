CFO of Christian university in Kona charged with wire fraud

The Kona campus of a Christian university is a victim of a fraud worth at least $1.5 million, and the suspect is the school’s chief financial officer, the FBI says.

Pablo Rivera, chief financial officer of the University of Nations, is accused of embezzling from the school.

Investigators said he funneled money through the school’s contractors back to himself.

Rivera is in federal custody in Honolulu pending trial. He is due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.