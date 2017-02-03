Forecast: Be prepared for vog and an approaching cold front

Light winds and pleasant conditions for today and most of the weekend, but an approaching cold front will change things fairly dramatically by Sunday night.

Your Aloha Friday will have calm winds this morning, light and variable winds for much of the day, then sea breezes mid or late afternoon. The atmosphere is a little less stable today so there may be a few showers formed by the convective heating late afternoon.

Be prepared for increasing volcanic haze, particularly if you have respiratory issues.

High today in Honolulu will be 78 degrees.

The cold front is expected to reach Kauai by late Sunday. Southwesterly winds will develop in advance of the front and be quite strong as the front passes across the state from Sunday night through Monday night. There will also be some pretty heavy showers, but the front should move quickly enough to limit any flooding.

Surf is smaller and more easterly in direction. The NWS has dropped the warning and now has advisories in place for most east shores across the islands.

Today's waves will be: 8-12 feet East, 6-10 feet North, 4-6 feet West, 1-2 feet South.

High Surf Advisory for east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Caution to mariners at north-facing harbors due to waves crashing at entrances and harbor surge.

Wind Advisory for Big Island summits above 8,000 feet. West winds will be 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

- Dan Cooke

