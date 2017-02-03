New York couple pleads guilty in federal fake botox case

A woman with the street name "Pretty Sister" because of her flawless, wrinkle-free face has been arrested by federal authorities in Honolulu in a case in which she’s accused of importing and injecting fake Botox into people.

A New York couple pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 in a federal case involving importing fake botox and administering it to scores of people in Honolulu.

South Korean nationals Bu Young Kim and Chan Hui Cho, both 40 years old, admitted to conspiring to dispensing the drugs without being licensed medical professionals, importing misbranded drugs and smuggling nearly $80,000 from the U.S. to South Korea.

Court documents say the couple regularly traveled to South Korea to obtain the drugs with the intent of administering them to people in Hawaii. Kim and Cho also charged between $100 and $500 per session, administering them to large numbers of people at the Pagoda Hotel and several other Honolulu locations.

Kim and Cho could both face five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when they’re sentenced in July.

