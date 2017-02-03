Dole Street will keep name, at least for now

Before Dole Street became Dole Street it was called by its Hawaiian name -- Kapa'kea Street.

The push to change Dole Street’s name back to its original Hawaiian name has ended, at least for now.

The University of Hawaii Graduate Student Organization had proposed a resolution to the Manoa Neighborhood Board to change it back to its original name, Kapa‘akea Street, which graduate student Kepoo Keliipaakaua recently found on an 1882 survey map of Manoa. But the neighborhood board decided not to support the name change due to significant community opposition.

The street was re-named to Dole Street in the 1950s to honor former territorial governor Sanford Dole and his family. Many Native Hawaiians, however, considered Dole an enemy of Hawaiian royalty and friend of the elite immigrant community. In 1893, he aligned with American sugar planters to overthrow the Hawaiian monarchy.

The UH students wanted to change it back to Kapa‘akea Street – Kapa‘akea means coral bedrock or limestone – but some community members viewed the name change as an inconvenience. Residents would’ve had to change the street name on their IDs and all personal documents. Plus, the city Department of Land Utilization, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Police Department and post office would’ve had to agree on the name change.

