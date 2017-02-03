Traces of Asbestos found at Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall

Something's broken at Honolulu Hale. Councilman Trevor Ozawa has been dealing with a shattered window after recent high winds but that's just the beginning of costly repairs for asbestos and water damage.

Traces of Asbestos have been found in the flooring of Kauai's largest exhibition hall.

In December 2016, the County of Kauai hired an independent state-certified Asbestos inspector to test parts of the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

The inspection found low amounts of Asbestos throughout different areas of the flooring in the lobby and exhibition areas.

The amounts found are not high enough to cause alarm, according to county officials. The DOH says there is no imminent risks to facility users and an immediate closure is not needed.

The county consulted with the DOH and began proper maintenance protocols.

“We are taking the results of this report very seriously and continue to work with our partners at the state and federal level to follow all required protocols,” Mayor Bernard P. Carvalho said in a statement. “We are committed to implementing all necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and our patrons.”

The hall hosts to some of the largest community events on the island which include pageants, concerts, fundraisers and cultural events.

Mayor Carvalho also understood that the community may still have concerns regarding use of the facility. Because of that, anyone with reservations to use the facility has the option for a full refund of reservation fees.

