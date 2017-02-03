HFD responds to 2-alarm fire in Kaneohe

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Kaneohe Thursday night.

HFD received the call just before 8 p.m. Flames broke out at a two-story house on Kahuhipa Street. Officials say the fire was located in a room on the second floor.

Firefighters put out the flames by 8:12 p.m.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. An adult male in his 70s was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at approximately $70,000. The cause remains under investigation.

