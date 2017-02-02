Rainbow Wahine fall at UC Riverside

Poor shooting from Hawai‘i coupled with UC Riverside’s dominant rebounding performance was too much for the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to overcome on Thursday, falling 63-45 at UC Riverside.

The Rainbow Wahine (8-12, 4-4 Big West) shot just 24.2 percent from the field—a figure hampered by a 1-for-13 performance from long range—and were out-rebounded 53-39 in the loss. UC Riverside (11-10, 5-3 Big West) secured 17 offensive rebounds and scored 18 second-chance points in the game.

Senior Briana Harris gave the ‘Bows a spark off the bench, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and junior Sarah Toeaina added 15 points for the Rainbow Wahine. The rest of the team, however, combined to shoot 4-for-36 from the field with 13 points.

Hawai‘i committed just six turnovers in the game, half of the team’s previous season-low of 12. The Rainbow Wahine also secured 17 offensive rebounds, but could only turn them into seven second-chance points. The ‘Bows shot 75.0 percent (12-of-16) at the free throw line.

The Highlanders controlled the game from the opening tip, taking a 22-16 lead after the first quarter and never trailed. Despite playing with foul trouble for much of the game, UC Riverside’s Rejane Verin led the Highlanders with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Skyler Lewis followed with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Lauren Holt added 12 points and Simone DeCoud finished with 10.

The Rainbow Wahine and Highlanders will meet again in less than a week, facing off in the Stan Sheriff Center on Feb. 8.

Hawai‘i wraps up its road trip at CSUN on Feb. 4 with a 2:00 p.m. (HT) tip-off.