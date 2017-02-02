HFD extinguishes North Shore house fire

Firefighters responded to a building fire on Ke Nui Road on Oahu's North Shore just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

HFD arrived on scene to find smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Firefighters entered the building to find a small fire in a back bedroom of the home.

The fire was under control in minutes and fully extinguished by 5 p.m.

Five people escaped the home without major injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.