Ala Napunani St. resized to alleviate traffic congestion, improve safety

Ala Napunani Street in the Moanalua area from the Likini Street roundabout to the Moanalua Freeway is being resized to address safety and traffic concerns.

The highly used street is being repaved and restriped from four lanes to three. City officials say the center lane will be used as a two-way left turn lane. New buffered bike lanes, six feet wide across, will be added on both sides of the road.

The Department of Transportation says the changes are aimed at reducing speeding on the street and increasing pedestrian safety.

"Realistically, this is a safety measure. it reduces the pedestrian crossing distances so they no longer need to cross four lanes. They only need to cross one lane of traffic at a time," DOT's Mike Packard said.

The first step in the road renovation is repaving. Crews are expected to begin repaving the street starting the week of February 13. Once that is complete, the roads will be restriped.

Parking will not be reduced as a result of the changes. It is estimated that 11,000 cars use the road daily.

