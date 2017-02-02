Man's best friend becomes teacher for the day

By: Kristy Tamashiro, Spring News Intern

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - Man’s best friend became teacher for the day at Kaimuki Christian School as part of the 'Animals for Partnership' program with the Hawaiian Humane Society on Thursday.

Seventh grade students were taught lessons about preventing animal cruelty by Hawaiian Humane Society educator Jesslin Sniffen, who was accompanied by a couple of furry friends.

The 'Animals for Partnership' program also teaches students proper care for feral cats and lessons about Hawaii’s puppy mill history.

Students from the school will also participate in the Humane Society’s Mission Pawsible Contest, which encourages 6th through 12th graders to creatively address animal issues in the community through video, photos, paintings and poems.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.