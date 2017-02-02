Pacific Aviation Museum pays tribute to WWII Tuskegee airmen

The Pacific Aviation Museum is paying tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen and the vital role they played during World War II.

One of the most decorated Tuskegee fighter pilots, Colonel Charles McGee, is our special guest.

McGee, 97, was a fighter pilot in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam and flew a total of 409 fighter combat missions.

