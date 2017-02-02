OHA board votes to remove Akana as chairwoman

Several beneficiaries who attended Tuesday's Office of Hawaiian Affairs board meeting say they're worried that boardroom bickering is distracting the agency from its mission to help Hawaiians.

Several beneficiaries who attended Tuesday's Office of Hawaiian Affairs board meeting say they're worried that boardroom bickering is distracting the agency from its mission to help Hawaiians.

There's more fireworks at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs OHA Chairwoman Rowena Akana is asking a judge to rule that CEO Kamanao Crabbe's new three-year contract is invalid. Akana, who is facing her own removal as Chair in a board meeting Thursday, said Crabbe was offered a deal twice last year but that he twice kicked it back for revisions.

The Board of Trustees for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs voted Thursday to remove Rowena Akana as chairwoman.

Akana, the longest-tenured member of the board and an OHA at-large trustee since 1990, was ousted from the leadership position following a 5-1 vote, with three board members abstaining.

Vice Chair Lei Ahu Isa will take over as interim chair.

Recent OHA board meetings have been subject to infighting, with many of the conflicts a result of internal leadership struggles. Less than a day before she was ousted, Akana filed for injunctive relief in Circuit Court, asking the court to rule that OHA chief executive Kamanao Crabbe's new three-year contract is invalid.

In previous board meetings Akana had sought to make OHA’s finances more transparent, but she often clashed with fellow board and staff members.

