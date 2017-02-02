Goodwill Hawaii to open free tax filing clinics statewide

For the 13th year in a row, Goodwill Hawaii is partnering with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Aloha United Way to provide FREE tax preparation assistance to eligible tax filers – individuals or families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016 and DO NOT own a home or business.

Starting Feb. 1 and ending on April 1, Goodwill Hawaii will open seven tax clinics statewide ­– including three on Oahu in Honolulu, Kapolei and Windward Oahu, two on the Big Island in Hilo and Kona, one in Kahului, Maui and one in Lihue, Kauai. A list of locations and their hours of operations can be found below. Last season, Goodwill Hawaii assisted more than 1,700 households to file their Federal and Hawaii State tax returns who received over $3 million in tax refunds and credits. On average, each household serviced by Goodwill received a tax refund of $2,000.



Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment to meet with a tax preparer by visiting www.higoodwill.org or calling 836-0313. Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only one individual or household will be served per appointment.

