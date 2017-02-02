Business Report: 2/2/17

HCDA rejects a request by Ward Village to drop some conditions for the Aalii tower, where the fish market is now. Ward still has to finish the central plaza and walkways before people move in upstairs. Todd Apo says Ward is still committed to the project, which includes reserved housing for locals.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii says it will once again bring Hawaii wares to Washington D.C. to display to members of Congress and their staffs. The next Hawaii on the Hill, the fourth, will be held June 13 and 14. Last year 100 attendees from 50 local businesses gave out 350 boxes of Hawaii products.

One week from today, the Chamber presents consultant Bill Scott on the ins and outs of packaging and product inspections for local businesses that want export sales. It'll be 9 a.m. to noon next Thursday at the Hawaii Foreign Trade Zone No. 9 office at 521 Ala Moana Boulevard. The Chamber has details.

Hilton Hawaiian Village promotes Yan Hasegawa to director of revenue management for wholesale. She joined the company in 2000 at Hilton Waikoloa Village.

We've been sampling various restaurants' Valentine's Day offerings, but Atlantis Cruises is also planning something special – Valentine's Day cruises. A special menu and a red rose, for cruises leaving from Waikiki, Lahaina and Kona.

