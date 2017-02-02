Forecast: Dangerously large waves continue to pound north and east shores

A cool start to our Thursday with light and variable winds expected today.

High cloudiness will filter our morning sunshine, but clear out by mid-day. Convective heating will create some new clouds and perhaps a few showers over interior sections mid-afternoon, but a fairly stable atmosphere will likely limit shower development.

High in Honolulu today will be 78 degrees.

Dangerously large surf continues to pound north and east shores. Use caution along those shorelines. Here's today's wave height forecast: North 15-25 feet, East 8-12 feet, West 3-6 feet, South less than 2 feet.

High Surf Warning for North and East shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.

High Surf Advisory for West shores of Maui and the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory for all channels and windward waters along with waters leeward of Kauai.

- Dan Cooke

