Hawaii groups speak out against Trump's immigration orders

HONOLULU (AP) - More than 20 Hawaii organizations are opposing President Donald Trump's executive order suspending entry to citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations.

The groups include the Muslim Association of Hawaii and the Honolulu chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League.

The organizations issued a joint statement Wednesday saying Trump's executive orders on immigration are based on the misguided idea that certain religious and ethnic populations are more prone to violence.

The statement says the orders are a mean-spirited ban on Muslims issued under the guise of protecting the country.

The groups recall President Franklin Roosevelt's executive order resulted in the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. They say Trump's orders likewise won't make communities safer or stronger but will instead undermine the U.S. as a symbol of freedom and democracy.

