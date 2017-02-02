Breach of plant quarantine prompts agriculture warning on Kauai

State agriculture officials reported Thursday that they had confirmed the presence of the coffee berry borer at two locations on the Hana side of Maui, in Kipahulu, directly across the channel from Hawi.

Kauai residents are being advised to return any coffee plants purchased at the Lihue home depot immediately, or contact the Department of Agriculture after the plants were prematurely shipped from Oahu before the mandatory one year quarantine period expired.

Officials say there's a high risk the plants could contain the Coffee Berry Borer pest.

The pests have been found primarily on Maui and isolated parts of Oahu.

The bug is extremely small and difficult to see. The bug can live up to one year in the coffee beans.

DOA tested the prematurely shipped plants and determined no pests were found however the plants will be destroyed as a precaution.

Residents who purchased the coffee plants can take them back for a full refund or call the Department of Agriculture at (808) 241-7132 or the State’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).

