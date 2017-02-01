Bomb threat causes Honokaa students to evacuate

Honokaa High and Intermediate students were evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat was made against the school.

Just around 11 a.m., school staff received a threatening phone call. Police were called and all students were evacuated.

Honokaa Elementary was also advised to evacuate.

More than 1,000 students attend school at the high school, intermediate and elementary campuses.

Around noon, parents were advised that students were being released early from school. By 1:30 p.m., police had cleared the campuses. No suspicious devices were found.

