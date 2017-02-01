State narrows options to four potential prison sites

The state has settled on four potential sites for a prison facility to replace the aging Oahu Community Correctional Center, eliminating seven others, including all of the proposed sites in West Oahu.

The Department of Public Safety on Wednesday announced that the locations which would be given further consideration include two sites in Halawa -- the existing Animal Quaratine Facility and another site near the Halawa Correctional facility -- as well as one in the Mililani Tech Park and the existing site of the OCCC in Kalihi.

Eliminated from consideration were four locations in Kalaeloa, one near Barbers Point, and a pair of others in Waiawa.

The decisions were outlined in a report to the state legislature that outlined plans for the facility.

DPS director Nolan Espinda says the four locations will now undergo "thorough evaluation," including the drafting of Environmental Impact Statements.

