Wednesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Wednesday's Digital Shortcast

Dangerously high surf is affecting beaches on all Hawaiian Islands this afternoon. Warnings are in place, and beaches like Hanauma Bay have been closed entirely.

Lacy Deniz has these stories and more in today's Digital Shortcast. 

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly