First Hawaii dispensaries receive approval to grow pot

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaii state Department of Health says it's giving one Oahu and one Maui dispensary approval to acquire and grow marijuana for medical purposes.

Maui Grown Therapies and Aloha Green Holdings won permissions on Wednesday. They are the first of the state's eight licensed dispensaries to receive state approval for cultivation.

The approvals allow the dispensaries to acquire and grow marijuana seeds, clones and plants. The dispensaries may provide marijuana and marijuana products to patients registered with the department.

The state Legislature legalized medical marijuana dispensaries in 2015. But until last week the state lacked a federally required software system to track the product from seed to sale.

All dispensary licensees must build a secure, enclosed indoor facility. They are subject to law enforcement inspection.

