HPD fired, tried to fire 25 officers in 2016

A Honolulu police officer wanted for sex assault was arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an hours-long manhunt.

A Honolulu police officer wanted for sex assault was arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an hours-long manhunt.

Former HPD Sergeant, Anson Kimura was sentenced to 60 days in jail for accidentally shooting a bartender at the King's Sports bar in Honolulu in April of last 2015.

Former HPD Sergeant, Anson Kimura was sentenced to 60 days in jail for accidentally shooting a bartender at the King's Sports bar in Honolulu in April of last 2015.

The Honolulu Police Department says it either fired or is in the process of firing 25 officers for incidents that occurred in 2016.

A department spokesperson said Wednesday that 10 officers had already been discharged, with actions against 15 others still pending.

32 other officers were disciplined last year, the department says.

The report does not name the individual officers, but based on the descriptions of some of the cases and media coverage of the events in question, some of the officers who were disciplined can be contextually identified.

The incident that resulted in the strongest level of discipline that was included in the report was the shooting of a bartender by former officer Anson Kimura, who has already pleaded guilty to assault for the April 2015 off-duty shooting.

Kimura was sentenced to 60 days in jail, four years of probation, and 200 hours of community service. Kimura retired shortly after the shooting, but the report says the department fired him last year.

The list also includes former Honolulu police officer Jessie Laconsay, who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a teen relative last year.

Former officers Roddy Tsunezumi and Landon Rudolfo were also fired after being convicted of multiple federal crimes, including the selling of stolen cars with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers.

The report is sent to the Legislature every year. In 2015, there were 17 officers who were recommended for firing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.