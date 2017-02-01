State: Maunawili trails could have unexploded ordnance

The state agency charged with monitoring many of Hawaii's hiking trails said Wednesday it would install warning signs at several Maunawili trailheads, warning of possible unexploded ordnance.

Starting next week, warning signs will be placed at the Pali hairpin turn trailhead, the Maunawili Falls connector trailhead and the Waimanalo end trailhead, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The Maunawili Valley was once a part time military training area, the agency says.

26 munitions and explosive items were discovered during a removal operation in 2011, with seven more items discovered and disposed of during a seperate operation between 2013 and 2014.

Should hikers encounter items they suspect might be unexploded ordnance, the state asks hikers to follow the "3R's of UXO Safety:"

Recognize: Recognize suspicious items and remember their locations.

Retreat: Retreat without touching or going near them.

Report: Report by calling 911 and reporting what you saw.

The department says that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on plans to address ordnance concerns in the entire 900-acre valley.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.