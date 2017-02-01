Business Report: Job Quest Job Fair - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: Job Quest Job Fair

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Approximately 250 local businesses will be at the Job Quest Job Fair on Wednesday.

In this edition of Business Report, Howard speaks with Audra Dinell, vice president in charge of social media at Job Quest Hawaii.

