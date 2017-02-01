Forecast: Dry and stable conditions before winds strengthen

A dry and stable airmass will remain in place through Thursday, with limited chances for rainfall and gradually diminishing trade winds.

A ridge of high pressure will settle over the island chain Thursday night through Friday night, with overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes expected in most areas, along with a continuation of rather dry and stable weather.

The winds will then increase and shift around to the south and southwest over the weekend in advance of a strong cold front, with breezy to locally windy conditions expected Sunday into early next week.

Stable and dry conditions are expected to remain in place on Saturday, with rather unsettled conditions and the potential for some heavier rainfall expected across the state Sunday night through early next week.

The swell has arrived several feet above guidance, but the trend is similar to the model which has the swell peaking at the near shore buoys late today/tonight. The resultant High Surf Warning for various north and east facing shores has been extended through tonight. Depending on how quickly the swell subsides, an advisory may be needed tomorrow.

The direction of the swell will also bring elevated surf to the west facing shores of Maui and the Big Island. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for the west facing shores of Maui, while the west facing shores of the Big Island have been added to the High Surf Warning.

- Dan Cooke

