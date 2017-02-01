Molokai unemployment office to be unstaffed

A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
The Honolulu Museum of Art will be closed for two days so crews can remove two trees that “threaten the integrity of the building and safety of visitors.”More >>
The Honolulu Museum of Art will be closed for two days so crews can remove two trees that “threaten the integrity of the building and safety of visitors.”More >>
A blessing was held to mark the start of the demolition process for Keauhou Beach Resort on the Big Island.More >>
A blessing was held to mark the start of the demolition process for Keauhou Beach Resort on the Big Island.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>