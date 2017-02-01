Hawaii bills aim to save best parts of Affordable Care Act

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers don't know what's going to happen to former President Barack Obama's signature health care plan after President Donald Trump promised to repeal it.

They're responding by introducing bills to bring what they believe are the best parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law.

They've introduced bills that would guarantee insurers can't deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions or institute lifetime maximums for coverage. They're also trying to make sure all insurance plans cover expenses related to pregnancy and other health essentials.

Mother Mona Aliksa signed up for health insurance in Hawaii and says she's worried about losing her coverage.

Sowena Achen helped her infant nephew sign up for health insurance and says she's scared about what might happen in the future.

