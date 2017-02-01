HFD: Early-morning McCully house fire ruled accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department says a house fire early Wednesday in McCully was an accident.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the single-alarm fire around 3 a.m. at a single-story duplex on Date Street. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke emanating from the house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze by 3:20 a.m.

Fire officials said the two people who were sleeping inside the home managed to escape unharmed. Five cats were also in the home, but only four were rescued.

No other injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross also assisted.

Honolulu police earlier closed off both directions of Isenberg Street, but the road was reopened around 5 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $95,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

