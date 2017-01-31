Forecast: Life-threatening swell heading for north, east shores

The brisk winds will hold firm into Wednesday and shift slightly to the east. Lighter variable winds takeover Thursday and Friday with sparse rainfall and warmer temperatures.

A weak front is due Friday, but rainfall will be light at best. A stronger, more robust front is due Sunday with more rain along with gusty southerly winds. The southerly winds might get strong enough to cause power outages and property damage, so stay tuned.

A large northeast swell will be picking up tonight, peaking tomorrow with life threatening conditions.

High Surf Warning for North and East shores of most islands.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Marine Weather Statement: As the swell shifts more northeasterly, harbors with northern exposure (Kahului, Hilo) may get harbor surge and waves breaking in entrances.

- Guy Hagi

