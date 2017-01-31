Crews respond to Pauoa-area water main break

Crews from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply are responding to an eight-inch water main break in the Pauoa area.

Officials say 36 customers were affected by the break, which happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The break is in a residential area, which minimizes traffic disruption.

Authorities have not yet stated how long they expect to be working on repairs.

