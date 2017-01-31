Haleakala sunrise viewing reservations required beginning Feb 1

Maui's Haleakala National Park has been recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the top national parks in the US. Locally,

Maui's Haleakala National Park has been recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the top national parks in the US. Locally,

Haleakala named one of the top national parks in the US

Haleakala named one of the top national parks in the US

Planning to check out the sunrise from Haleakala's summit in the new year?

Planning to check out the sunrise from Haleakala's summit in the new year?

Reservations will be required to view sunrise from Haleakala

Reservations will be required to view sunrise from Haleakala

Those wanting to view the sunrise at Haleakala will need a reservation to get to the summit viewing area beginning Feb 1.

Park officials say the new reservation system was put in place to ensure safety of guests, park workers and natural resources. Due to limited spaces available for park visitors during sunrise hours, park officials say guests tend to park in unsafe places on the mountain raising safety concerns.

The one-day reservation will cost $1.50 per car and is separate from the park entrance fee.

Reservations to view the sunrise at the summit are non-transferable and there are no refunds for inclement weather or change of plans.

The change was first announced in late 2016. Park officials estimate over a thousand visitors flock to the summit to watch the sunrise daily, filling parking areas to double the capacity.

The reservation system is only a short-term improvement to the park. Later this year, park officials will begin to develop a long-term sunrise summit visitor management plan to best address the areas of improvement for the park.

This change is not applicable to the current policy on the Religious Freedom Act where fees are waived for Kanaka Maoli who go to the park for cultural practices.

For more information or to make reservations, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.