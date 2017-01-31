County workers in Hawaii among nation's best paid

New data released on Tuesday reveals county workers in Hawaii make the highest average wages in the nation, compared to employees from counties in other states.

The Grassroots Institute of Hawaii examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which showed that county workers across the state's four counties made, on average, roughly $61,365 per year.

The total was listed as more than $12,000 per year higher than the national average of $48,053 per county employee.

When adjusted for Hawaii's high cost of living, the report says, county employees in Hawaii are still the sixth-highest paid in the country, which remains about the national average.

There are just under 20,000 people in Hawaii who are employed by one of the state's four counties, the report says. State employees, a group which numbers close to 75,000, were paid an average wage of $46,319, less than the national average of $50,656.

