Report shows slight rise in Hawaii human trafficking cases

A national non-profit organization that aides victims of human trafficking says 30 cases in Hawaii were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2016, a slight increase over the prior calendar year.

27 cases were reported in 2015, according to the report, which was published on Tuesday by the Polaris Project. The national hotline has received 149 such reports since 2007.

The Hawaii increase was marginal when compared with the overall trend for the entire United States, where 2016 statistics showed a 35 percent year-to-year increase. The organization has shown a year-to-year increase in every report since at least 2012.

In all, the organization says more than eight thousand cases cases were reported to human trafficking hotlines last year.

“Human trafficking hotlines are lifelines for survivors, providing them with an outlet to be connected with the services and resources they want and need along their long path of recovery," said Caroline Diemar, National Hotlines Director.

