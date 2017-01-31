Restaurateur Bill Tobin shares food to write about

Restaurateur Bill Tobin, owner of Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Honolulu, is thrilled to share his new book—Food To Write Home About: Hawaii. This isn’t just a food book—it’s the story of a culinary journey that began when Tobin moved to Hawaii from a small farming town in Nebraska to attend college, and quickly fell in love with the people and culture. It was here that he made his home and eventually would raise his family.

Presented in a unique format, the 176-page tome melds stunning imagery—captured by Olivier Koning—is detailed through correspondences from a loving son to his mother. Readers follow Tobin as he tastes his way through paradise and evolves his palate, just as a life in the restaurant world unfolds before him. Readers will experience what it means to embrace new flavors and allow them to inspire.

As the story progresses, the conversation inevitably veers toward the innovative chefs who are turning the perception of “Hawaii cuisine” on its head. Leaving “Asian fusion” fare in the dust, this new crop of globally savvy culinary talent is utilizing local ingredients to create a completely new category of Hawaii cuisine. As Tobin reflects on the ingredients and dishes that transported him from the farmlands of Nebraska to Honolulu, Brian Berusch gets inside the kitchens (and minds) of Hawaii’s top chefs. What’s revealed in the book blends nostalgia and comfort with groundbreaking dishes—each of which is detailed in recipe format.

Food To Write Home About includes a wide range of chefs from the State of Hawaii, starting with some of the most recognized forefathers of Hawaii Regional Cuisine – Alan Wong, Roy Yamaguchi, Chef Mavro and more. Also included are a number of second and third generation chefs who trained under these notable chefs, now having branched out on their own and incorporating global practices and techniques. Some additional chefs included in the book include: Ed Kenny, Andrew Le, Lee Ann Wong, Chris Kajioka and more.

Food To Write Home About is currently available on Amazon.com or can be purchased at, Costco stores in Hawaii, Barnes & Noble, or Tiki’s Grill & Bar. You can visit FoodToWriteHomeAbout.com to purchase as well.

