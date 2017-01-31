Search called off for missing woman off Kauai's Anini Beach

Rescuers called off the search Thursday for a 22-year-old woman who was apparently swept out to sea while swimming Monday evening off Kauai's Anini Beach.

Kauai County police have identified the woman as Destiny Marbury of Maryland.

Officials said the visitor from entered the water at the north end of the beach when she became distressed and called out to her friend for help. Her friend, a 37-year-old man from Kapaa, jumped into the water but got caught in a rip current and became distressed.

Witnesses called 911 around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a bystander on a paddle board helping the man about 150 yards from shore. A firefighter brought the man back to shore, while another firefighter searched the waters for the woman.

In the following days, life guards, firefighters, police and the Coast Guard searched for the woman by air, land and sea.

The search was unsuccessful.

A High Surf Warning was posted for north and west shores on Monday with surf rising to 35 feet in some areas.

Officials are classifying this as Kauai's third drowning of 2017.

