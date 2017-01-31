AARP Foundation to provide free tax assistance

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will provide FREE tax assistance and preparation for Hawaii taxpayers beginning February 1. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention to people 50 and older who can’t afford a tax preparation service. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service.

In Hawaii last year, 225 Tax-Aide volunteers helped 12,227 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at more than 30 sites in Hawaii, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations. The Tax-Aide program helped Hawaii residents get back nearly $5.7 million in refunds in 2016, and more than $1 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). About 7,400 returns were e-filed.

“Tax-Aide volunteers help many low-income workers who might otherwise fail to file for Earned Income Tax Credits,” said AARP Hawaii State President Gerry Silva. “Our volunteers can also make it easier for people with retirement and other life changes to file their taxes.”

Nationally, about 35,000 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers at more than 5,000 sites provided more than 2.7 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions and file their federal and state tax returns in 2016. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1.41 billion in income tax refunds and more than $240 million in Earned Income Tax Credits.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S. tax code.

Important documents to bring to the Tax-Aide site include last year’s returns, Social Security cards or other official documentation for all people covered, photo ID, W-2, interest and other tax documents, including a 1095A form if you purchased health insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange), and a check book with bank routing and account information for direct deposit.

For a complete list of forms to bring visit http://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html

For more information or to locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site, visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.

