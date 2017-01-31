Business Report: 1/31/17

Maui Brewing Company is expanding to Oahu. Today it opens on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Resort Waikiki Beachcomber on Kalakaua Avenue. Terry Lynch is the chef.

Happening today on Kauai, a hearing on the future of the Kauai Bus – 4 p.m., Kapaa Neighborhood Center. There's also a hearing tomorrow in Lihue and Thursday in Waimea.

The State Department of Consumer Affairs is out with its annual comparison of insurance premiums for cars, homes, and renter's insurance. A link is on HawaiiNewsNow.com.

Windy weather dried out the state, and drought coverage went back up to 56%. Still, the Big Island's Puukapu Reservoir rose two feet, to 50 feet.

Bill Tobin owns Tiki's Grill & Bar, and he's active in the Hawaii Restaurant Association. Now he's written a book about local cuisine.

What do HEMIC, Puna Kamalii Flowers, and Honey Bee Cleaners have in common? They're all finalists for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards. The awards will be March 31 at the Sheraton Waikiki.

