Police: Man used mango picker to steal guns from storage unit

A Maui man is facing federal prison time after stealing six guns from a storage locker.

Federal court documents say Sancho Agtaguem rented a storage locker at Extra Space Storage in Kahului.

The agent’s affidavit says Agtaguem used a mango picker to reach into an adjoining unit and stole four handguns and two rifles. He then offered the guns for sale.

He was arrested after agents raced a gun seized in a drug store robbery back to him.

Agtaguem pleaded not guilty to the charge Friday in federal court. Prosecutors are asking that he be held without bail.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.