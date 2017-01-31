Honolulu police arrest 2 men accused of robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

Honolulu police arrested two men accused of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint on Jan. 13.

The incident happened around 1 a.m., when a Charley’s Taxi driver picked up two men wearing hooded jackets at Times Supermarket in Liliha.

Security footage from inside the cab shows the suspects, 19-year-old Prince Buses and 20-year-old Celow Woods, appearing to act normal until one of them pulls out what appears to be a gun from his jeans.

The driver said the two men made off with about $80 and his cell phone.

Buses and Woods, who do not have local addresses, are being held on a $50,000 bail.

