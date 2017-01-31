Forecast: One last breezy day before winds taper off

One last breezy day before the winds drop off to light and variable.

The trades will be 15-25 mph today with gusts to 40 mph. Clouds are stacking up on the windward side of the mountains, but they aren't producing any rain. The sun will burn off much of that cloudiness and we will have a mostly sunny afternoon with a high of 78 in Honolulu.

Surf is lower, but still dangerous. It's also shifting to more of an easterly direction. East sides are building and will peak overnight and tomorrow.

Here's the surf sizes for today: North 15-20 feet, East 10-15 feet, West 3-5 feet, South 2 feet or less.

High Surf Advisory for North and East shores of most islands.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Marine Weather Statement: As the swell shifts more northeasterly, harbors with northern exposure (Haleiwa, Lahaina) may get harbor surge and waves breaking in entrances.

Get ready for some wet weather and moderate to strong southwesterly winds this weekend. More on that as we get closer.

- Dan Cooke

