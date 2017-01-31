Prosecutors ask to drop case against Uber driver accused of sexual assault

The case against an Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old passenger is being dropped.

Prosecutors asked to dismiss the case against 25-year-old Luke Wadahara because they said DNA evidence did not link him to the crime. The girl’s parents would also not let her testify in court.

Wadahara has admitted to having sex with the girl, but he said it was consensual.

Wadahara was arrested in April after the victim alleged she had been sexually assaulted during her Uber ride. She told police the she and her friends got picked up at Ala Moana Center, but instead of taking her home after dropping off her friends in Mililani, he made several wrong turns and allegedly attacked her.

