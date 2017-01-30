HFD: Ewa home blaze that killed 24-year-old was intentionally set

An Ewa Beach home fire that left a 24-year-old man dead was intentionally set, Honolulu Fire Department investigators have determined.

The blaze Jan. 7 destroyed the home at 91-1050 Pololia St.

Neil Gibbs, described as a loving father and "beautiful soul," was killed in the blaze.

The fire started in the victim's bedroom, HFD officials said. The case has been transferred to the Honolulu Police Department.

Erica Pescht, the victim's girlfriend, told Hawaii News Now after the blaze that they have a 2-year-old daughter together.

"Neil was always charismatic, fun-loving and had the biggest heart," Pescht said, in a statement. "He loved our daughter very much. He was the most beautiful soul I've known and I am going to keep his memory alive for her."

