Six acres scorched in Kalaeloa brush fire

Strong winds fueled a West Oahu brushfire on Monday that burned six acres before being contained by firefighters, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At 11:51 a.m., fire crews responded to what is described as a wildland fire in Kalaeloa, located near the intersection of Lauwiliwili and Opakapaka streets. Firefighters arrived on scene nine minutes later and began dousing flames.

The department's Air 1 helicopter helped firefighters on the ground track and eventually contain the flames.

Officials say the fire was reported under control by about 2:30 p.m. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

