Forecast: Gusty trades to persist through Thursday

The gusty tradewinds will persist through Tuesday at 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts. Rainfall will be minimal with very cool overnight temperatures.

Lighter winds are due Thursday and Friday. An approaching cold front is forecast to bring brisk southwest winds along with scattered showers starting on Saturday.

Wind Advisory for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. Winds in down slope areas, mountain ridges and gaps will be 20-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north shores only for Maui.

A High Surf Advisory is up for some north- and east-facing shores.

Finally, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued for all Hawaii waters.

Harbors with north or northwest exposure will likely see waves crashing in harbor entrances along with harbor surges.

- Guy Hagi

