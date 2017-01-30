UH to students, staff covered by Trump travel ban: Don't go abroad

The University of Hawaii is urging students, staff and faculty members from seven countries covered by President Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees to defer travel abroad.

"Our first concern is for our impacted students, faculty and staff who are currently abroad or have plans to travel abroad," UH said in an email Monday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the best advice as of this writing is that individuals with immigrant or non-immigrant visas or with green cards who are originally from the seven named countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) should defer travel outside the U.S."

Trump's executive order temporarily bans immigrants and refugees from the seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States. The order, which has been challenged in court, spurred widespread protests this weekend.

In their letter to the UH community, President David Lassner and the system's chancellors voiced concerns about the travel ban.

"We stand in support with the broader higher education community in our concern over the impact of this restriction on the free flow of information and ideas that is enriched by our international students and scholars," a UH statement said.

"The fundamental values of our nation and our state have long supported the welcoming of others to our shores and embracing them into our communities"

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.