Monday's Digital Shortcast

Congressional Democratic leaders call on President Trump to reverse his controversial travel ban. Plus, the city's medical examiner reveals the cause of death for Hawaiian music legend Palani Vaughan.
Lacy Deniz has these stories and more in today's Digital Shortcast.
Click here to view it on Facebook.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>