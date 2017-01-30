Monday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Monday's Digital Shortcast

Congressional Democratic leaders call on President Trump to reverse his controversial travel ban. Plus, the city's medical examiner reveals the cause of death for Hawaiian music legend Palani Vaughan.

Lacy Deniz has these stories and more in today's Digital Shortcast. 

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly