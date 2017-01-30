Locations Hawaii gives forecast for 2017 real estate market - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Locations Hawaii gives forecast for 2017 real estate market

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A new year has begun and Hawaii's housing market continues to change. Scott Higashi, of Locations Hawaii, gave us his predictions for the real estate market for 2017.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly