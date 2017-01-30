Beachgoers advised of high levels of dangerous bacteria at Kauai's Waimea Bay

The state Department of Health is warning the public to stay out of the waters at Waimea Bay Beach on Kauai due to high levels of a dangerous bacteria in the water.

DOH issued the advisory on Monday morning and said it will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the recreational water quality standard.

The bacteria, called enterococci, can sometimes cause wound and urinary tract infections.

Last week, state officials also issued an advisory for one of the lagoons at Ko Olina on Oahu, but signs have been removed from the area.

