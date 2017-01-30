SmartMoney Monday: Money lessons for children

Understanding things like saving and budgeting are so important throughout our lives, so these lessons need to begin early. In fact, kid's money habits are formed by the age of seven. We can help our children begin to comprehend financial concepts as early as three years old, which can give them a significant advantage in understanding how to better manage money in their future. Regardless of your child's age, take advantage of everyday teachable moments, like helping with grocery shopping or having them help with chores for an allowance. Also, introducing concepts of saving and spending, and needs vs. wants can be fun and easy.

