Hawaii photographer publishes photo book in honor of late father's legacy

Hauula Native, Amber Mozo was only 9 years old when her father John Mozo, a well-respected photographer and surfer drowned while shooting in the water at the Banzai Pipeline. 11 years later and now 21 years old she has continued his legacy by following in his footsteps as an accomplished surf and life style photographer.

Most recently Mozo has published a captivating photography/storybook titled “Chasing Light,” that details and 80 day trek around the world that she and her remaining family took in honor of John. “Chasing Light” is comprised of the photos Mozo took while exploring the 13 different countries they visited and reflections she made along the way.

In her own words, “We wanted to just go out into the world and see how other people lived,” Mozo says. “The images in the book are us learning and growing and seeing new things for 80 days.” As a photographer Mozo has a natural desire to share the world through the lens in which she sees it, but chasing light is more than a coffee table book. Chasing Light is Mozo’s message to the world. On top of inspiring others to see the world, Mozo wants others to help others “[choose] to live [their] life in light despite the challenges and tugs of life.”

On February 8th of this coming year, Mozo will be holding a book release at Turtle Bay. She will be participating in the Hotel’s “Talk-Story” series in which she will speak about “Chasing Light,” answering questions, and signing personal copies. The book can also be purchased on her website http://www.ambermozo.com.

